Advanced to launch technology hub for local governments

Software and IT services supplier Advanced Business Solutions is set to launch a new information hub that will aim to provide a single resource for all areas of local government technology.

The Advanced Authority is set to be launched at the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accounting (CIPFA) Annual Conference on 8-9 July, where the firm will also be demonstrating its budget and forecasting solution Collaborative Planning.

The hub provides advice and guidance on how software can support every function of a local authority to efficiently work together, from HR and payroll, to education, finance, procurement and social care.

Advanced claims that collaboration, both between departments and externally between councils sharing services, is becoming more prevalent as a way to deal with cuts to public sector budgets.

The Local Government Association has said that the number of shared services of all kinds has saved £165m a year in 2012 to £462m annually this year.

“It has never been more important for local authority finance teams and departmental managers to maintain tight control of their budgets,” claimed managing director of Advanced’s public sector and enterprise division Dean Dickinson.

“A joined up approach to financial management can be the key to transforming inefficient processes and systems into a streamlined operation that delivers tangible cost savings,” he added.

Customer Demonstrations

At the CIPFA conference next week, two Advanced customers, Norfolk County Council and oneSource, which works on behalf of Havering and Newham Councils, will demonstrate how they are managing their budgets.

Representatives from the two local authorities will discuss how Collaborative Planning has helped to deliver best practice in financial planning, budgeting and forecasting processes by introducing a unified approach to budget management.

