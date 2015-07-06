Amazon "Prime Day" will celebrate 20th birthday, plans even larger sales than Black Friday

To celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday, the e-commerce giant is planning a daily sale bigger than Black Friday. Named ‘Prime Day’, the online event will kick off at midnight EST (5AM GMT) and last 24 hours.

The deals will only be available to Amazon Prime customers in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, the US and the UK. That means the vast majority of Amazon customers won’t be able to grab the deals, although Amazon does tout over 20 million Prime customers worldwide.

Amazon also claims deals will be available every ten minutes in all categories, meaning it is the perfect time for Prime customers to grab a few deals. There are not many sales in the summer, apart from Valve’s Steam sale, making it even more lucrative for customers.

Prime day is another move by Amazon to turn normal customers over to its Prime membership, costing £79 per year. The company is even dropping the price in the UK until July 8th to £59 per year, a good deal for customers that frequent the online store.

Amazon claims Prime customers save over twice the amount normal customers save yearly, with an average of $1,500 (£964) in the US in savings, compared to $625 (£400) by normal customers.

Anyone wanting to get involved in the Prime day who doesn’t have a Prime account can sign-up for a 30 day trial, removing the auto-renewal after signing-up.

Amazon Prime comes with a lot more than free shipping nowadays, with Prime Instant Video, Prime Music, Kindle Lending Library and one-hour shipping service in London all available inside the subscription.

In order to make money from this service, Amazon might need a lot of customers who spend less than £500 per year. Currently, most of the Amazon customers frequent the store, meaning the profit is mitigated.