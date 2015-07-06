The biggest security challenges facing businesses in 2015

Businesses have always faced security challenges, even before the advent of computers and wireless networks. However, the growth of digital technologies has certainly broadened the number of risks facing today’s modern organisations.

Considering the rapid rate of technological change, it should come as no surprise that 2015 has brought further disruption to businesses and new security hurdles that must be overcome.

One of the most likely security headaches set to befall IT leaders is how to manage the predicted growth in the Internet of Things (IoT). Sometimes dubbed the “Internet of Vulnerabilities,” the increasing number of connected devices inevitably means more wireless connections and an increased chance of data leaks. What’s more, with these devices likely to come from a wide range of manufacturers, each with their own security protocols, the likelihood of a security breach is high.

Connected to the growth of IoT, another security challenge facing companies in 2015 is how to guarantee compliance with privacy regulations, particularly if they are changing to accommodate new technologies. The amount of data available to businesses is growing all the time due to smartphones and other connected devices, but who owns this data and how transparent should businesses be regarding its use? Organisations will need to answer these questions sooner rather than later.

As well as the emergence of these new threats, businesses should not neglect existing security challenges. Ransomware, insecure passwords and a lack of encryption remain important considerations for companies, no matter what industry they reside in.

IP Expo Europe is taking place on 7-8 October at the Excel London. Follow this link to sign up now.