Is Google Glass back from the dead with Enterprise Edition?

Google Glass could be set for a comeback, just a few months after it was announced that the Explorer Edition aimed at consumers was being discontinued.

9to5 Google reports that the search engine giant is working on the next version of its futuristic eye-wear, dubbed Google Glass Enterprise Edition.

“The device named “GG1″ that passed through the FCC seems very likely to be this new hardware—or at least some version of it—and it makes complete sense,” the report states. “Almost all of the Glass at Work startups have focused on the video streaming aspect of the device and have invested millions in software built around it. And in the workplace, this is where Google Glass has been discovered to be most useful.”

Despite the failure of the Explorer Edition, Google Glass is still being used by a number of firms in the medical and industrial industries and clearly Google now believes that other businesses could benefit from the technology.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and video streaming support mean that Google Glass could prove a valuable enterprise tool, improving efficiency and enabling better collaboration. The Enterprise Edition is also likely to have additional features because it is not simply a software upgrade; it will be built using new hardware as well.

It’s likely that the Enterprise Edition and perhaps other versions of Google Glass have been in the works for some time now, but so far there has been no official word on future releases. The Enterprise Edition is likely to face further behind-the-scenes testing before being unveiled to the public, so we might have to wait until the end of the year before we see official confirmation.