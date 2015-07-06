Jaguar keeps public emotions in check at Wimbledon 2015

Jaguar has been hard at work reshaping Wimbledon this year through the use of wearable technology.

In an effort to gauge and track excitement levels during the event, the company decided to utilise biometric wearables, atmospheric sensors and sociometric data collected via social networks.

The bands themselves include a heart rate monitor and a GPS chip. These features will allow the band to detect and measure the level of excitement of the wearer along with their location during and after matches. Static atmospheric sensors will be positioned around the All England Club to monitor noise levels and the movements of the crowd. This data will then be cross referenced with the data collected by the devices and the data taken from social networks.

The end goal of this technological experiment is to highlight the most memorable moments during the games and to compare foot traffic and the excitement of the crowd at Centre Court, Court One, and Aorangi Terrace more commonly referred to as Henman Hill (or more recently, Murray Mound).

The Hill is a quite popular spot to watch the games as they are broadcast on a large television screen and are open to the public.

While Jaguar's multi-tiered approach is impressive to say the least, it is not the first time wearable technology has been used to determine the interest level of a crowd.

The wearable bands being used at Wimbledon were created by a company called Lightwave. Last year they used their bands at South By Southwest in Austin to track and increase the enjoyment of the audience at a special wearable enhanced event.

Jaguar's implementation of biometric technology at this year's Wimbledon will certainly add to the games and give wearable technology a huge push forward in the entertainment space.