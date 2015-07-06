LG Display to invest £516m for new OLED panel line

South Korean LG Display will invest up to 900 million won (£516.04 million) to build a new production line for small and medium OLED displays (organic light emitting diodes), Reuters reported on Monday, citing the DongA Ilbo newspaper.

The plant, to be built in South Korea, will produce flexible OLED panels which will be used in smartphones and wearables. The display panel maker, which supplies screens to Apple Inc and sister company LG Electronics Inc, has been considering whether to build a new production line for the flexible OLED panels or convert existing capacity, Reuters says.

The company also announced it will start mass production of Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) panels for notebook PCs, which will make the devices drastically slimmer and lighter, in the second half of this year.

LG’s Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) panels do away with the extra touch panel on top of the LCD and instead embed a touch sensor within the LCD panel itself, taking 1mm (25 per cent) off the panel’s thickness and reducing its weight by 200 grams, (around 35 per cent) compared to a conventional 15.5-inch touch-embedded full-HD panel.

The new technology removes the glass panel from the traditional display, which creates a brighter and clearer picture and a super-responsive screen – even when wet.

LG is currently battling for its piece of the smartphone pie with its latest flagship model, the LG G4. The LG G4 does feature a curved display similar to the LG G Flex 2, but the curve is much less noticeable. The 5.5-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) display is edge-to-edge, leaving almost no bezel on the sides.