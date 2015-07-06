LG G Pro 3 may feature 4GB of RAM, iris recognition

After no reveal of the LG G Pro 3 in February, we expected the South Korean manufacturer dropped the device to focus on the LG G4, but it looks like the G Pro will come later in the year with a new set of high-end specs.

New reports claim the LG G Pro 3 will feature a 6-inch 1920 x 1080 display, a new octa-core Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD slot. The Snapdragon 820 processor means LG is planning this for later in the year, considering Qualcomm is not currently shipping this processor.

Considering the failure of the Snapdragon 810 commercially, losing Samsung and LG, Qualcomm will want to get the Snapdragon 820 out as soon as possible.

Other features on the LG G Pro 3 include a 20.7MP camera, most likely a Sony Exmor sensor, with dual-LED flash, laser autofocus, optical image stablisation and support for 4K video. The front camera will be all for selfie takers, with an 8MP sensor.

One of the most intriguing features reportedly coming to the LG G Pro 3 is iris recognition technology. Samsung has tried this alongside facial recognition, but no smartphone has offered a decent iris scanning sensor with the same amount of accuracy as some of the fingerprint sensors available on mobile.

The LG G Pro 3 is not the company’s flagship device, meaning it either wants to sell it at a premium or this new iris scanner is a test feature for future flagships. We would assume the iris scanner is in the latter camp, considering LG and Samsung have used less popular devices to test new features multiple times.

Iris technology is extremely hard to pull off due to the complexity of the eye, even compared to a fingerprint. Iris technology is supposedly 100 times more accurate than fingerprint, a huge increase for security nuts that believe their fingerprint can be stolen.

A planned launch will happen later in the year, although no date or month is set.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Goran Bogicevic