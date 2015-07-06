LG set to build the 2015 Nexus 5, summer launch expected

The Nexus range of smartphones has proved a popular way to get a fairly high-end handset running stock Android at a decent price.

Previous models have (largely) sold well, and there is always eager anticipation surrounding the next release. One thing people are always keen to know is just who is going to be making the handset.

According to a report by AndroidPIT, it is LG who will be responsible for the 2015 Nexus 5. A spokesperson said that the device is to be based on a yet-to-be-seen prototype rather than the LG G4. Based on previous launches, it's safe to assume that the release will coincide with the launch of the next version of Google's mobile operating system, Android M.

While the Nexus 5 was something of a winner, the larger Nexus 6 was less of a hit. Larger devices have become more common, but 5 inches remains a comfortable, popular screen size. To reinvigorate the Nexus market, sticking to something slightly more populist makes complete sense. It's no yet clear whether the device will retain the Nexus 5 moniker but talking to AndroidPIT, a source close to the development of the device confirmed LG's involvement.

We heard a little about Android M at Google I/O earlier in the year, with changes to security, battery life, and permissions being key features. While there is already a developer preview available, we don’t yet have an exact release date for Android M.

While new versions of Android tend to appear in the fall, this time around it is expected to be a little earlier - August has been hinted at. The Nexus 5 could be launched at the same time, but if not it is sure to be close behind.