Minecraft coming to Windows 10

Microsoft owned Mojang has announced today that it will bring its sandbox hit game, Minecraft, to Windows 10.

The official release date for the game is June 29 2015. Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition is based on the mobile Pocket Edition version of the popular sandbox game and will be free for all owners of the regular PC version (more than 20 million of them), while all other Windows 10 users will be able to buy it for $10 (£6.5).

The game supports both the Xbox Live service and the Xbox controllers, but it will be playable using a keyboard and a mouse, as well as touch controls.

The game will also feature a multiplayer mode, but it will be limited to a grand total of seven players (with the option of cross platform playing together with Pocket Edition owners).

Mojang has also confirmed that the game won’t support any modes at its current stage, as well as that it won’t replace the regular PC version of Minecraft.

The regular version will continue its development course parallel to the Windows 10 version.

Mojang has recently announced that its sandbox hit game was sold in more than 20 million copies for PC and Macs alone. It also said it sold more than 10,000 copies in the last 24 hours, which is an impressive number for a game that’s been around for quite some time now.

So far, 20,066,968 people have bought the game, with 12,325 people buying it in the last 24 hours.