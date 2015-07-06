New LG tech will make laptops thinner and lighter

LG is set to introduce a new type of display technology into the market that will make touchscreen laptops with Full-HD displays thinner and lighter.

LG's Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) panels do away with the extra touch panel on top of the LCD and instead embed a touch sensor within the LCD panel itself, taking 1mm (25 per cent) off the panel's thickness and reducing its weight by 200 grams, (around 35 per cent) compared to a conventional 15.5-inch touch-embedded full-HD panel.

The new technology removes the glass panel from the traditional display, which creates a brighter and clearer picture and a super-responsive screen - even when wet.

LG said in a statement that it has agreed to supply 14- and 15.6-inch AIT panels to several PC makers and is in working on further agreements to supdply other panel sizes.

The company is also looking to make AIT-based panels for 2-in-1 hybrids and touchscreen laptops that have pen functionality - such as the Surface Pro 3 and Asus T300 Chi.

However the tech hardware maker spoke of no plans to manufacture them for devices with higher-resolution displays than 1080p.

LG is preparing to provide these new panels for the second half of 2015, which is expected to provide new generation of touch-optimised laptops on Windows 10.