Sony Xperia Z5 Expected To Be Released In September

Sony's next flagship device has started to attract rumours, and early predictions suggest that the Xperia Z5 could be released early September this year in Japan.

Of course with the release of the new flagship, there will be huge improvements under the hood, and on the surface of course. According to the recent leaks, the Sony Xperia Z5’s heart will be a Snapdragon 820 SoC. 4GB of RAM to handle everything you throw at it, and rest assured that this flagship will be your best friend when you’re bored because playing high-end games will be a breeze.

If you are into photography, the Xperia Z5 will be having a 21MP Sony Exmor RS IMX230 CMOS sensor, and of course the capability of recording 4K videos.

For those of you who are battery conscious, you don’t have to worry about the Z5 because it will be boasting a hulk-size 4,500mAh battery. Rumours also suggest that there will be some kind of biometric scanner too.

As of now, there is no official word from Sony, so there might be some changes in the details by the time everything becomes official. Following the release trends of Sony, we do expect the compact version of Xperia Z5, the Xperia Z5 Ultra to be released with the flagship Z5.

Image Credit: Shutterstock, Pincasso