A gun-shaped iPhone case: Probably the worst idea ever

There are a lot of novelty iPhone cases out there, but here's one which really isn't a good idea – a gun-shaped case.

Yes, as you can see from the image above, this is essentially a replica gun built to be a holder for your iPhone, and as you can imagine, that's really not a bright idea – particularly not over in the US where it's on sale, and gun crime is rife in one form or another.

Indeed, the Daily Star which reported on this, spotted a tweet from the New York City Police Department warning those who might be thinking of buying this particular case. The tweet read: “I would NOT suggest purchasing this cell phone case, which was designed to look like a firearm. #BeSmart #BeSafe.”

As one respondent to the police’s comment on Twitter put it: “Pretty much, asking for trouble. Difficult enough to tell the bad guys and who's going to snap next, without this.”

These gun-style cases are very cheap to compound the matter, and will only set you back five bucks. That said, there haven’t been any reported incidents involving the case, or somebody getting shot because a police officer thought they were armed because they were carrying the accessory.

It’s likely only a matter of time though… If you’re going to buy a ‘fun’ iPhone case, we’d suggest the traditional novelties, such as one that looks like a box of Tic-Tacs, or an Etch-a-Sketch.

Image credit: Queens North SSD