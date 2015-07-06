Will new Xiaomi Mi Band feature a heart-rate sensor?

A new fitness tracker from Chinese-maker Xiaomi has been leaked online, showing what appears to be a device with an optical heart-rate sensor.

Despite the reported new functionality, the supposed Xiaomi Mi Band 1S is said to look similar to the original design.

While this new reported feature on the Mi Band has already been available on other fitness trackers such as the Fitbit Charge HR and the Microsoft Band, the first version of the Mi Band has led on the market due to its ridiculously low $15 (£9) price tag.

Reliability has proven to be an issue on some devices though, which is why MIT Technology Review recently compared the heart rate trackers on the Apple Watch and Micreosoft Band to see which one came out on top.

After only being available in China, its sales have become open to more countries and the budget device has reportedly sold as many as 6 million units worldwide.

There's no official statement from Xiaomi yet about a release of the next-gen Mi Band 1S, so keep an eye out for updates.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/danupop.m