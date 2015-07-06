Windows 10 will be signed off this week

For the past couple of years, Microsoft was hard at work building its latest and greatest operating system so far, and it seems as the product is almost done.

Windows 10 is in the final stages of testing and is expected to be signed off this week, Neowin writes in a report, citing internal sources.

The OS, originally called Project Threshold, will be a follow-up to the Windows 8, a version that dodon't quite get the desired reception with the public. But as with almost all versions of Windows, after a pretty bad one, comes a pretty good one (after the great XP came the mediocre Vista, followed by the great 7, only to be succeeded by the somewhat bad 8).

Windows 10 breaks from the past with a new 'free' price tag for upgrades, becoming Windows as a Service, and the core of the OS now runs on every device Microsoft builds and supports.

This week, the company is set to finish the initial testing and release the product to manufacturers (RTM – Release to Manufacturing), but that doesn't mean the product is finished.

Microsoft will continue to add new features with the first set arriving this fall, and then there is Redstone that will be delivered next year.

Microsoft is going to release Windows 10 on July 29 and the OS will roll out in waves starting with Windows Insiders. It means that those who opted into the upgrade process might not receive Windows 10 exactly on the 29th.