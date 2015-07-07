Apple Watch handshake payments patent filed

The next time you shake hands wearing an Apple Watch, make sure that you don’t pay them for that handshake.

Apple has now filed a patent that will allow the Apple Watch users to make peer-to-peer payments through Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth wireless.

This technology should allow the users to transfer funds either through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or NFC to verify the transaction and encrypt all the data.

According to the description given by Apple, the users will only need a handshake to complete the transaction.

The exciting thing is that, according to Apple, this technology can work with not only its Watch. It can also work with any piece of jewellery, belt, shoe, or other items of clothing.

The patent application states that “The exchange of information can be wholly or partially automated and can occur in response to a device detecting a “greeting 25 event.””

It further states that “In some embodiments, a greeting event is detected when two user devices belonging to different users are in proximity and the users of the devices concurrently execute a greeting gesture, such as a handshake, bow, hand slap, hug, or the like.”

AirDrop, Apple’s existing feature for Mac and iOS devices already enables the ability to share files directly with others when other devices are in range.