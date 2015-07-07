Christian social network offers escape from Facebook sin

If you’ve ever thought Facebook was too sinful, awash with erotic and vulgar content, then you’re not alone.

In Brazil, a group of Evangelical Christians has launched a more spiritual social network, where swearing and content of a sexual nature is banned.

Facegloria has already attracted 100,000 members following last month’s launch despite currently only being available in Portuguese. A mobile application and other language options are in development.

There are, of course, some significant differences between Facebook and Facegloria. There are 600 words forbidden on the latter website and users can “Amen” posts in lieu of a “Like” button. Also, in sharp contrast to Facebook’s Rainbow Pride filter, gay material is banned on Facegloria.

"On Facebook you see a lot of violence and pornography,” explained web designer Atilla Barros to AFP. “That's why we thought of creating a network where we could talk about God, love and to spread His word.”

Facegloria was set up by Mr Barros and three others, working from an office in Ferraz de Vasconcelos. The mayor of the city, Acir dos Santos, has invested £10,000 in the startup so far.

However, the Christian social network is far from the only instance of religion and technology mingling. A Muslim social media platform called Ummaland was launched in 2013 and has approximately 329,000 members. The site includes Islamic quotes and allows you to extend privacy settings for women.

There is also a Christian operating system, TempleOS, which includes many Biblical references. It’s developer Terry Davis spent ten years creating the operating system, which he describes as “God’s official temple.”