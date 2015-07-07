Daily deal: Save £20 on a Toshiba 3TB internal hard drive

Before I get to our bargain of the day, I feel like this is a good opportunity to point you in the direction of another great deal which has been announced today, in the form of the EE Rook, the cheapest 4G smartphone ever.

But getting back to business, today's daily deal features a Toshiba 3TB internal hard drive, which can be yours for just £69.99, a saving of nearly £20.

Now I know what you're thinking, a hard drive may not be the sexiest daily deal we've ever done, but it is still a very useful device to own, especially when it's available for a price as good as this.

Toshiba's 7200 RPM 3.5-inch HDD series is optimised for use in power-friendly consumer and commercial desktop computers, gaming PCs and external HDDs. The DT01ACAxx series offers up to 3TB capacity and uses Advanced Format and leverages a best-in-class power management technology.

In addition, this desktop drive provides up to 16 per cent idle power savings over the previous model, with the 6 Gb/s SATA interface drives delivering 7200 RPM performance.

These HDDs are designed to allow manufacturers to leverage the benefits of the latest components and operating systems to deliver high-performance, high-capacity, power-efficient systems.

