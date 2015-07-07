Introducing the cheapest 4G smartphone ever: The EE Rook

Smartphones with 4G capability have been getting cheaper and cheaper, but EE has hit new lows with its latest budget handset.

The EE Rook (keeping the bird themed names) sports 4G and costs just £49 – indeed, if you're an existing customer of the network, you can get it for £39. (Note that buying the phone on PAYG, you’ll need to top up a tenner as well).

Trusted Reviews spotted the release of this handset, and as you can imagine, at this price level the tech spec doesn't set the world on fire.

As well as the capability for superfast mobile surfing (providing you're in an area which EE's 4G covers), you'll get a 4in screen driven by a 1GHz quad-core processor, backed with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. Android 5.1 is on board as the OS, and you get a five megapixel snapper.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices at EE, commented: “The new Rook from EE provides a great 4G smartphone at a compelling price – allowing even more people to enjoy the benefits of our superfast mobile network from high speed web browsing and downloads to gaming and streaming.”

EE also recently launched its 4GEE Action Cam, an action camera which offers live streaming via the network's 4G service – you can broadcast at 720p, or capture full HD footage to an SD card.

So it’s not just about phones any more, and EE’s new ‘connected’ strategy will see the network developing further gadgets for the smart home and car.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews