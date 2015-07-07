Microsoft Azure set for price hike, will you be affected?

Microsoft has decided to increase the price of its Azure cloud computing platform in come countries around the world.

The company is telling its customers the increase is reasonable, The Register reports, as it's caused by the shifting tides of the currency-related matters.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Register the company “... continues to evaluate the market conditions in the countries in which we operate. As a result, we will be adjusting the prices for the company’s enterprise cloud services in Australia, starting 1 August, 2015.”

“Cloud prices are being revised for new and renewing contracts billed in euro, Danish krone, Norwegian krone, Swedish krona, Canadian dollar and Australian dollar,“ Microsoft told The Register.

“Until July 31 2015 customers can continue to acquire Microsoft cloud products at current prices, as well as renew licensing agreements at current prices before the adjustment.”

Blogger Aidan Finn has posted excerpts from Microsoft emails mentioning an 11 per cent rise in the Eurozone and 26 per cent in Australia.

Back when Microsoft started operating its two Australian Azure regions, one Australian dollar was worth 0.94 USD. A year later, after China lost interest in commodities, prices of Australian iron ore and coal plunged. Topped off by a resurging US economy, one Australian dollar is now worth 0.74 USD.

Microsoft is not the only company offering cloud computing in Australia, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google both present, to name a few. The ball is now on their part of the field, and we’re eagerly waiting to see their move.

UPDATE: Microsoft has released the following statement: "Microsoft periodically assesses our pricing to ensure there is reasonable alignment with the market. In light of the rapid evolution of the market for cloud services and evolving local dynamics, we can confirm that as of August 1 2015, we will adjust prices for most enterprise cloud products within the EU/EFTA region.

"The UK is unaffected by these adjustments. The changes will not affect existing annuity volume licensing agreements but will apply to most enterprise cloud products under new or renewing contracts."