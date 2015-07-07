Minecon 2015 – Breaks record for "largest convention for a single video game"

This weekend witnessed the world's very first single-game dedicated convention ever, Minecon. It was hosted in London.

Minecraft, created by Markus "Notch" Persson is a hugely successful open-world sandbox game that has sold over 70 million copies worldwide. and is soon to make its way into AR through the HoloLens headset.

As well as being the very first single-game dedicated convention ever, Minecon 2015 has been recorded in the Guinness World Records for another reason. Minecon 2015 has been officially declared as the “Largest convention for a single video game.” Over 10,000 people attended this event.

This count is pretty impressive considering the fact that the tickets were £129, per person. We reckon that the younger members of the community bringing their parents along to the event may have bolstered numbers, but it is still a very impressive feat.

Speaking to MCV Stephen Daultry, GWR Gamer’s Edition deputy Editor said “For a multi-genre games convention to attract 10,000 fans is a big enough feat in itself. But for a convention dedicated to a single video game to get that number is nothing short of astonishing. This record is testament to the incredible fandom around Minecraft and the game’s ability to unlock the imaginations of millions of gamers around the world.”