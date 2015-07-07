Nest Cam now available in the UK, alongside second-gen smoke detector

The Nest Cam will join the smart thermostat in the United Kingdom, with the launch of the security monitoring camera for £159. Nest is also adding the second-generation Protect smoke detector, removing some of the baggage and making the detector more accurate.

It is nice to see Nest push new products to the UK quickly, considering the smart thermostat took forever to release in the UK. The smoke detector was quicker, but all too often US companies seemingly drag out delays for ages on hardware in the UK.

These delays are not always the company’s fault however, considering the UK has much harsher import laws than other countries in the EU. The UK also has more regulation on safety equipment than in the US, but that wouldn’t affect the Nest Cam.

The Nest Cam can be used for a variety of reasons, from monitoring the outside and inside of a store to watching your dog from work. It allows people to keep check on the house or business through the mobile app.

Users are also able to store the feed onto Nest’s cloud storage platform, to look back on the last 24 hours and keep tapes for potential court cases. The Nest Cam can also be used as a typical webcam, although it is a rather expensive webcam compared to others on the market.

This is Nest’s third product, created from the acquisition of Dropcam in 2014 for $555 million (£360 million). Nest utilised the same design as Dropcam, but changed the name.