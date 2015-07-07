OnePlus 2 price is revealed: does it break the bank?

The OnePlus 2 is rapidly approaching its launch event (at the end of this month), and plenty of leaks and teasers have been aired already – although one point of concern has been the price, which hasn't been talked about officially until now.

We've certainly had our concerns about what sort of level the handset will be pitched at compared to the budget price of the original phone, given the premium hardware apparently being used (for one example, a fingerprint sensor which is apparently slicker and faster than the iPhone's – just a quick tap of the finger will be all it requires for authentication, or so the hype claims).

At any rate, information has emerged on Twitter regarding the OnePlus 2's price, coming from the very top – the chief executive of the company.

NDTV Gadgets spotted CEO Pete Lau shown in an image on the smartphone vendor's Twitter account, with a quote underneath which simply read: "I can promise that the OnePlus 2 will be priced under $450."

So there you have it – it sounds like the price will be pitched around the $400 mark or just over. That is, of course, more expensive than the OnePlus One which you can now grab for $299 (around £195) – but with the new powerful hardware on board, it was always going to be more, it was just a question of how much.

The OnePlus 2 is expected to come in three variants, one of which will pack 4GB of RAM no less.