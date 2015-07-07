What exactly is DevOps and what could it bring to your business?

The term “DevOps” is used a lot in IT circles, but what exactly does it mean?

DevOps, a contraction of “developer” and “operations” looks to bring two different aspects of digital businesses together. Namely, the innovative, disruptive developer side and the user-focused operations side.

Traditional ways of working have led to different teams becoming silos, cut off from one another despite having the same overarching aim. With DevOps, because two supposedly contrasting teams are working together to develop software, a lot of potential issue are avoided.

One of the main DevOps benefits is continuous software deployment, because when operations and development are joined it is much easier to go from the “idea” stage to having working software. With continuous deployment it’s also easier to make slight adjustments as and when you need to through updates and iterations, rather than waiting days and weeks as you would with traditional software development cycles.

DevOps also helps to bring together innovation and stability, two concepts that are normally thought of as being in opposition. With continuous deployment and testing, software issues are identified at an earlier stage, instead of when the coding is finished and the operations team get their hands on it. With problems being resolved quickly, an environment where innovation is encouraged soon develops, bringing your business untold advantages.

However, perhaps the most significant benefit of DevOps is the amount of time, and therefore money, it saves your business.

Through better collaboration and increased automation, DevOps leads to more efficient software deployment and noticeable improvements for both your employees and your customers.

