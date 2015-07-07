YouTube reaches 240 billion monthly video views, still leading the pack

YouTube is continuing its massive growth in the online video industry, with new stats revealing 240 billion monthly video views. The top 100 multi-channel networks (MCN) reaching over 100 billion views monthly.

It is another increase year-on-year showing the massive growth worldwide in online video, while traditional cable continues to falter. In the report by Ampere Analysis, it points out that 75 per cent of these MCNs are owned by a large TV corporation.

These organisations include Disney, Discovery and Dreamworks, all owning an MCN on YouTube. Disney owns Maker Studios, a prominent network that has the largest channel on YouTube, Let’s Play video gamer PewDiePie, under its wing.

Having these YouTube networks means the fall of cable TV will not be as hard of a loss, especially if these TV networks continue to invest heavily in YouTube. Disney spent $500 million (£322 million) and has kept Maker’s coffers stocked for more investments.

PewDiePie’s own channel managed $7.4 million (£4.78 million) in 2015, over £1.5 million growth on last year’s numbers. The channels make revenue through video and banner adverts, which YouTube display on all channels that accept the adverts.

Even with all of this growth on YouTube, Google is planning some big changes to the monetisation methods. Music Key, the $7.99 (£7.99) per month music streaming service, is one of those new methods to entice users that frequent music video channels.

There are also plans to offer a subscription or Patreon-style model for YouTube channels, where users can pay a set amount to remove adverts and receive some behind-the-scenes content. It is not the first time the video service has tried to make paid channels, but this seems like the smartest way to go about it.

YouTube is apparently still a non-factor when it comes to profit, even with these huge numbers. Google’s server costs are still massive, and a large contributor to that is the huge amount of video uploaded and streamed everyday.

The market share of YouTube is actually getting smaller, as Netflix, Facebook and QQ in China start to become competitors. Netflix is showing massive numbers for prime-time viewers, while Facebook’s own video service hit over 5 per cent of all video viewed online.