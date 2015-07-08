Facebook creates men and women as equals

In what looks like a way to promote equality, Facebook has changed some of its icons to give the female silhouettes a more prominent spot.

From its previous design where the Friends and Groups icons showed female silhouettes in the background of the male silhouette, the social media giant has tweaked them, putting the female in a better spot. The new Friends icon now shows a man and a woman side by side, and the Groups icon, albeit still being outnumbered by men, now shows a woman in the foreground.

Facebook design manager Caitlin Winner, who designed the new icon to better show equality, said that she "assumed no ill intentions, just a lack of consideration" in how the old icons were designed.

The old icon shows that “the woman was quite literally in the shadow of the man,” Winner said in a blog post on Medium. While the man “symmetrical except for his spiked hairdo,” the lady “had a chip in her shoulder."

On top of this symbolism of inequality, Winner adds that the female silhouette in the old icon was poorly-designed, which she described as a “Darth Vader-like” silhouette. It has led Winner to further redesign the female silhouette with a "slightly more shapely bob."

The changes in these icons came right after Facebook changed its logo for aesthetic purposes. The new icons, however, are only visible through the mobile app as of the moment.