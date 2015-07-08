Future plc announces ITProPortal acquisition

ITProPortal, along with parent company Net Communities, is excited to announce that it has been acquired by international media group Future plc.

ITProPortal will become an integral part of Future’s market leading technology portfolio, which includes brands such as TechRadar, T3 and Gizmodo UK, as well as B2B sites Techradar Pro and Lifehacker UK.

The move is certainly an exciting one for the ITProPortal team, as we will now be able to bring you even better quality content that is more relevant to you, our loyal readers.

Zillah Byng-Maddick, CEO of Future, said: "This acquisition of Net Communities is a strategic opportunity for us to leverage the synergies and specialism between the two businesses.

"Future has a strong track record in the tech sector connecting audiences with technology and lifestyle brands."

Andy Evans, Net Communities CEO and Founder, commented: "There has been a long standing mutual admiration between Net Communities and Future, so this opportunity was an obvious fit for both business.

"As a result, this acquisition came together very naturally, enabling Future to deliver exceptional market reach across some of the most admired web properties consumer and B2B technology. The Net Communities team and I are very excited about the opportunities that can be created as we move forward in unison"

About Future plc:

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital business, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR), with operations in the UK, US and Australia creating publications, apps, websites and events.

Future holds market-leading positions in Technology, Games, Music, Film, Photography and the Creative & Design sector. Future attracts more than 50 million monthly users globally to our websites, which include techradar.com, GamesRadar.com and musicradar.com.

Future sold more than 14 million magazines last year. Our most well-known brands include T3, Total Film, Edge, MacFormat and Xbox: The Official Magazine.

Future, and its portfolio, reaches over 15 million people on social media. Future has over 200 licensing & syndication agreements in 89 countries worldwide, and exports over 55 titles.

About Net Communities:

Net Communities was established in 1999 by founder and CEO, Andy Evans and editorial director, Ben Chai. Net Communities and its publishing site, ITProportal.com, have been responsible for representing some of the world’s leading technology and business titles in the UK alongside its technology publishing portfolio and award winning digital engagement offerings.

Vox Media, Purch and Digital Trends are among its key partners making Net Communities number one on ComScore for Technology and Mobile content audience reach in the UK