High-speed fibre finally arrives in the Outer Hebrides

High-speed fibre has finally arrived in the Outer Hebrides courtesy of the Highlands and Islands Enterprise led Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband project, and the first place to be hooked up is Stornoway in Lewis.

Some 3600 premises in Stornoway now have access to (or are about to very soon) high-speed FTTC broadband with download speeds of up to 80 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps. 11 street cabinets are currently live as we write this story.

Apparently bringing high-speed broadband to the Highlands and Islands of Scotland is the most complex fibre delivery project which has ever been undertaken in this country.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, said in a press statement: “This is a momentous day and a huge first step in transforming the future of connectivity for communities and businesses across the Outer Hebrides. This investment is designed to reach Scotland’s remoter communities, none of which would have seen these kinds of connections through the commercial market. It marks more positive progress thanks to the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband Programme.

“Every week we make strong progress with around 7,000 new premises having fibre made available to them. Thanks to this, and together with commercial work, we are creating an infrastructure which will see us fulfil the Scottish Government’s commitment to deliver world class connectivity in Scotland by 2020, ensuring we are a world class digital nation.”

Further fibre rollouts will progress in the Outer Hebrides next year.