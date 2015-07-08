How to survive the London Tube strike

London is getting ready to survive the biggest chaos in a long time, as basically all trains are expected to come to a standstill. Tonight at 6.30pm London Underground and First Great Western trains will begin their strike, halting all trains.

The strike, planned on lasting 24 hours, is the result of failed negotiations over a pay increase following the introduction of a 24-hour Night Tube, which is set to be launched later this year.

Despite engaging in active negotiations, representatives from four unions - RMT, ASLEF, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite - rejected London Underground’s offer of a two per cent rise and a £2,000 bonus for drivers working on the all-night service, Standard reports.

At the same time, First Great Western staff will also strike over plans to cut workers and buffet cars on the company’s new Hitachi Inter City Express trains.

Everything except the DLR and London Overground will be shut down – a total of 11 lines and 260 stations will be closed.

The strikes are expected to be the most chaotic for a decade, Standard says.

Here's what you can do to avoid the strikes:

Or download an e-book, as all of this might take a while.