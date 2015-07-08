New Cloud2Cloud service will keep your cloud data protected

You might think that by moving applications to the cloud your data is automatically protected and worrying about backups is a thing of the past.

But just storing and processing data in Office 365 or Salesforce doesn't guard against user errors like accidentally deleting files. To offer extra peace of mind, backup specialist KeepItSafe is launching a new Cloud2Cloud service to protect data in SaaS applications.

With Cloud2Cloud, users can back up data held in cloud-based SaaS applications such as Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce.com and Google Apps, as well as platforms like Windows Azure and Amazon Web Services.

"More and more mission-critical data is being stored online, but many businesses are unaware that the responsibility for backing up this data rests entirely with them; not the service providers", says Eoin Blacklock, Managing Director of KeepItSafe. "Yes, well known cloud service providers do back up customer data, but research evidence suggests that's only because it's of benefit to them, rather than a requirement of the agreement they have with their clients. Often, backup and disaster recovery from the service providers themselves is charged out at an excessively high rate, and the data isn’t very easily accessible".

Businesses can select the frequency and granularity of their backups, and have the ability to opt for different parameters for each data source, based on their business continuity and compliance needs. Minimal configuration is required, users can also deploy en-mass backup rules to hundreds of Office 365 and Google Apps users, ensuring consistent protection across all parts of an organisation.

"Problems around user error don’t necessarily go away when an organisation moves its infrastructure into the cloud", Blacklock adds. "Nor does it eliminate the chances of data getting hacked by an outsider, or deleted by a disgruntled employee. Cloud-to-cloud backup has become a business imperative, and KeepItSafe Cloud2Cloud addresses the growing demand we have experienced for this kind of solution from our customers".

You can find out about Cloud2Cloud and sign up for a webinar on July 23 to learn more on the KeepItSafe website.

Image credit: Alexander Kirch/Shutterstock