Was Lizard Squad responsible for NYSE outage?

The New York Stock Echange (NYSE) yesterday halted trading in all securities for over three hours amid apparent technical issues.

In a statement, the NYSE said " NYSE/NYSE MKT has temporarily suspended trading in all symbols. Additional information will follow as soon as possible."

NYSE President Thomas Farley told CNBC: "I can't say with precision exactly what drove it. We found what was wrong and we fixed what was wrong and we have no evidence whatsoever to suspect that it was external."

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest all added that "There is no indication that there are malicious actors involved."

However, an ominous tweet from hacking group Lizard Squad suggests otherwise. On Tuesday the group posted a message saying: "Wonder if tomorrow is going to be bad for Wall Street.... we can only hope," prompting valid suspicions that the outage was caused by a cyber attack.

Looking back on the outage, Farley said: "Do we need to change our protocols? Absolutely. This can't happen again. We can't put ourselves in this position again. Exactly what those changes are, I'm not yet prepared to say."

More to follow.

