Object Theory is the first HoloLens dedicated software house

Microsoft’s augmented reality headset HoloLens is still far from the official release, and yet it already has a dedicated software development house.

The company is called Object Theory, and it is based in Portland, Oregon. As The Inquirer writes in a report, it was founded by Michael Hoffman, one of the lead engineers from the HoloLens project in development, together with Raven Zachery, who worked on apps for Amazon, Zipcar and Starbucks, to name a few.

Hold your horses though, as this development studio won’t be making any games for the headset. Instead, it will create “mixed reality” applications for business use.

"The company was created on the shared belief of the founders that Microsoft HoloLens will have a transformative impact on the way we work, live and play," said Hoffman. He says HoloLens will blur the line between our digital and physical worlds.

“With this new platform, our digital life will become more integrated into our physical world than ever before.”

Object Theory believes their founding marks the first step in the shift in focus, from hardware to a broader ecosystem, including software.

“We believe that the launch of our company signals the beginning of a shift from augmented reality being focused almost exclusively on hardware innovation to a broader view of the emerging ecosystem,” added Zachary.

HoloLens is Microsoft’s take on augmented and virtual reality. Showcased earlier this year during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the device showed much promise, but also a couple of issues, including a narrow field of view.