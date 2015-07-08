SQS and Atlassian partnership set to drive agile software development

Independent software quality specialist SQS has partnered with software development product company Atlassian to enhance the value it can deliver to its clients.

The collaboration should enable SQS to drive adoption of new tool sets from Atlassian, allowing customers to embrace new development models and agile methodologies.

In particular, Atlassian’s JIRA software and ConfluenceQuestions tool should provide more effective planning, tracking and knowledge sharing. Modern businesses must be increasingly agile when it comes to software development and deployment, as delivery times have fallen sharply as a result of DevOps and cloud computing. The partnership between Atlassian and SWS allows their customers to remain competitive in this business environment.

In addition, SQS will offer customers consultation training services to ensure that Atlassian tools are being used effectively. The SQS team will be fully immersed in the Atlassian environment to ensure that they are as knowledgeable as possible regarding the software.

Phil Codd, managing director of SQS Ireland believes that the partnership between the two firms will enable businesses to adapt to today’s rapid pace of technological change.

“By partnering with Atlassian we are able to strengthen our proposition as a solutions provider and help our customers cope with change and take advantage,” he said. “We are continually looking to build on our 30 years’ experience in the quality assurance space to facilitate these new approaches, and this partnership complements our aim and existing ecosystem.”

Building on SQS’s reputation for helping companies bring new technologies to market, the SQS-Test Professional solution will ensure that new software has been carefully tested before going live.