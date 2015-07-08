Wimbledon 2015: Strawberries and Cream and not a Cloud in the Sky

The 2015 Wimbledon Finals are less than a week away and the sun is expected to keep shining on SW19.

Unfortunately, unlike the 490,000 who have managed to get a ticket for the two week tournament, the majority of us will not be able to soak up the live action courtside. As a result, most will be checking the Wimbledon website and app from computers, tablets and mobile devices, desperate not to miss any key points or shock exits.

In preparation for this year’s Championships, Wimbledon has updated and enriched (both functionally and aesthetically) its website and mobile app, including the improved analytics tool SlamTracker. It is now possible to keep up-to-date with the order of play, matches, interviews and news from smartphones, tablets, PCs and TV’s; tennis fans can catch the latest news from virtually anywhere.

Not only that, but SlamTracker also allows users to interact with other viewers, voting on who they think will win a match or who will be champion using the “Social Hill” interactive web and mobile pages. Spectators in the stands, on “Henman Hill” (or “Murray Mount”) and at home are able to keep track of all of the matches quickly and easily on the mobile app and even upload their own pictures.

Wimbledon has certainly upped its game this year, and it has had to. In 2014 alone, the website had 17.1 million unique users with 63 million visits overall, a colossal amount of traffic considering the tournament is only really “active” for two weeks of the year. With 473 million page views and 1.7 million app downloads last year, it is no wonder that the website and app have been redesigned to be sleeker, more digestible and more available than ever before.

There is no denying that the technological advancements in tennis have been considerable, especially over the last few years. The introduction of player analysis equipment such as the Babolat Play Pure Drive racket indicates that the acceleration doesn’t seem to be slowing. Players and supporters alike are hungry for statistics, whether it’s the tournament’s fastest serve, the player with the most winners or the highest number of aces. Millions of users expect this information to always be at their fingertips, whether they are sitting in front of the TV at home, at their desks at work or indeed in a park on a mobile device.

But how does the Wimbledon site and app cope with such increasing demands for instant gratification from an eager, information-hungry fan base?

The answer lies with its burstable private cloud infrastructure, providing the ability to handle extremely high peaks in traffic and activity with efficiency and ease. It also allows for the enormous amount of real-time data, generated throughout the two week tournament, to instantly be made available to users across the globe, enabling and encouraging greater interaction for fans.

The Wimbledon Cloud, powered by IBM, also stores key statistics from previous Championships, allowing for instant insight and analysis for players, commentators and viewers alike.

Wimbledon is a prime example of how cloud technology can bring serious benefits to organisations where website traffic will be accelerated to run at its absolute maximum for only short periods of the year. Together with mobile, analytics and social technologies, it has allowed for real-time, extensive coverage that means viewers such as myself don’t ever miss a beat.

A reliable cloud platform with 100 per cent uptime can satisfy the ever increasing demands for live coverage, real-time access to information from any device, anywhere, anytime.

Ellie Codrington, marketing executive at Six Degrees Group

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Theresa Martinez