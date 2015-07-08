Whitepaper: Why demand for availability has increased as flash-based arrays mature

Today, enterprises are migrating many of their legacy production workloads, like relational databases, messaging systems, and file systems, onto virtual infrastructure.

Last year, the market for all-flash arrays (AFAs) hit $1.3 billion (£826 million) in revenue in 2014, and IDC expects it to grow at a 46.1 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2018. This meteoric growth shows that the AFA market is on fire.

Although a cursory look at this market might suggest that it is only about performance, other requirements are becoming critical, particularly as AFAs are evolving to become platforms for mixed enterprise workload consolidation rather than just dedicated application use.

Platform resiliency and availability are two areas that are as critical as performance for customers that plan to use AFAs for mixed workload consolidation.

This paper examines the resiliency and availability features that enterprise customers are increasingly demanding from their AFA vendors.

To read more, download the whitepaper below.

HP 3PAR StoreServ powered by Intel® Xeon® processors

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.