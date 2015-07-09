BMW trials 40-ton electric truck on German roads

The first 40-ton electric truck on European public roads has been deployed in Munich, Germany, in a partnership between German automobile manufacturer BMW and automotive service provider Scherm.

Designed and built by Dutch truck manufacturer Terberg, the truck can run for three to four hours, exclusively using energy from renewable sources. On a full charge, the truck can travel up to 100 kilometres.

By using renewable energy, the truck will save 11.8 tons of CO2 every year compared to an equivalent diesel vehicle, according to BMW and Scherm. The truck is also quiet, CO2-free and generates almost no fine particle pollution.

"Bavaria is a leading industrial and research location. It is crucial that the Bavarian economy is also at the forefront in electric mobility," said Bavaria's Minister for Economic Affairs Ilse Aigner.

As BMW and Scherm plans to operate the truck on a trial basis for the first year, it will make eight 2-kilometre trips every day between the BMW Group Plant and Scherm's logistics centre in Munich, transporting vehicle components such as shock absorbers, springs and steering systems.

"With this project we will gain valuable information on what will be possible with electric trucks in the future for city logistics," BMW Group head of logistics Jürgen Maidl said.