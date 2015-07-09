Counting by Windows: The history of Microsoft's OS

Windows 10 is just around the corner, with Microsoft recently confirming a 29 July release date for its new operating system.

The general opinion appears to be positive for Windows 10, with 73 per cent of IT pros saying they will deploy it within the first two years, despite there still being a few kinks to sort out.

And this will definitely be a relief to Microsoft after the decidedly mixed reactions that its predecessor received when it was released in 2012.

So, Windows 10 is Microsoft's newest OS, but where did it all begin? The answer, of course, is Windows 1, which was first released all the way back in 1985.

From there we travel up through the numbers, with Windows NT in 1993, XP in 2001 and Vista in 2008 being the only variations.

To take us through this journey, Microsoft Training has created an infographic mapping all the variations over the last 30 years, which can be found below.



The History of Windows [Infographic] by the team at Best STLs