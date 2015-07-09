Daily deal: Save £20 on a Wansview NCM624WS wireless HD camera

There was big news yesterday afternoon as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stopped trading for nearly four hours due to an apparent system glitch, or potentially a cyber attack.

We'll bring you more on that story as it unfolds so be sure to check back for updates.

But let's get back to our daily deal, today featuring a Wansview NCM624WS wireless indoor HD Pan Tilt IP camera, which can be yours for just £39.99, giving you a £20 saving.

The Wansview NCM624WS wireless camera comes equipped with a 1.3 megapixel CMOS Sensor, providing sharp HD quality. The lens offers a full range of 350° horizontal and 100° vertical rotation monitoring, 4x zoom and high-speed 802.11n wireless connectivity.

Set up is quick and easy; simply plug in the power supply and connect the camera to your router and download the 'iSmartView' app to gain access to an instant live feed right there on your smartphone or tablet.

The camera also features two-way audio and efficient night-vision, so you can rest easy knowing your house is secure.

To get this Wansview wireless camera deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.