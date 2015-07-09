Here's how to make a Super Mario mural

Super Mario is 30 years old now. Let that sink in for a moment.

Now that the middle-age crisis has kicked in, there is a cool time-lapse video I want you to see, granpa.

During the recently finished Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo has showcased Super Mario Maker – a level builder for the Mario universe. It allows all moustached plumber lovers to create their own levels and share them with the world.

Shortly after, Nintendo held a post-E3 showing in Shoreditch in London, where the crowd’s attention was drawn to the massive mural on the wall, honouring Mario’s 30th anniversary and, of course, the Super Mario Maker.

If you ever wondered how these things were created, Nintendo UK was kind enough to post a time-lapse video on YouTube. It shows two street artists painstakingly spray each square with a stencil, to build a retro 8-bit Mario mural. It has everything – the famous bricks, the green pipes, mystery boxes, mushrooms, Goombas and Koopas. It even has coins, but it lacks one thing – the princess!

But now that I think of it, it makes sense that the princess is not on the mural. She is, after all, in another castle.

Results of the artists’ work are nothing less than impressive.

The Super Mario Maker is set to launch on the Nintendo Wii U on September 11, but you can pre-order it on Amazon now, if you so please.