Evolution of the camera: A race of technology

You may take the two hundred selfie pictures you took just today for granted, but it took a lot of time, effort, sweat and tears to squeeze such a good camera you have today into such a tiny space smartphones can offer.

Thankfully, there are people out there who show their gratitude towards the technological wonder that is today's camera. Like Clifton Cameras, for example.

Clifton Cameras, created an interesting infographic which takes the viewer on a a journey through the decades pinpointing major camera developments.

Starting from the early years of Nikon with the creation of Nippon Kogaku in 1917, the piece includes introductions of iconic models such as the Olympus Pen half frame in 1959 and the world’s first eye controlled camera, the Canon EOS in 1992.

The piece then cleverly finishes off with the emergence of Apple and its camera phone technology.

The infographic shows various highlights from almost a century of camera life, from the forming of the first fully integrated optical company, Nippon Kogaku K.K back in 1917, over the Serenar 50mm f/1.8 lens created in 1951, which is still considered a masterpiece, to the Olympus mju back in 1991.

Interesting enough, it shows the emergence of the first iPhone, but has no mention of phone cameras before that.