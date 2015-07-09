Windows Nano Server could be the "future of Windows"

When Microsoft previewed Windows Nano Server back in April, many were ready to write it off as just another iteration in a long line of never-ending releases.

But, according to Channel World's Jonathan Hassell, Windows Nano Server has the potential to “reinvent your data centre”.

Previously codenamed Tuva, Windows Nano Server is designed to be Windows without the GUI or legacy baggage. It is “headless and sessionless”, as Hassell puts it, comparing it to a “Linux box in the cloud that you don't have SSH access to you use it remotely, you manage it remotely, and all it does is run services and applications like an appliance would.”

The point of Windows Nano Server is that it should run applications designed for it headless applications that provide their management tools for remote use, and that service end user requests over the wire without the need to populate a lot of user session interaction.

So what makes it so important? The fact that it’s designed to work in the cloud, as well as the fact that it’s very hard to hack.

“Microsoft expects that Windows Nano Server will have a 93 percent smaller installed footprint on a virtual machine than Windows Server Core, which was already meaningfully smaller than a full fat deployment of Windows.

The company expects that Windows Nano Server will have 92 percent fewer security bulletins and related patches deemed critical, which is the highest severity rating of all. Less attack surface and less code running equals less places for code to be exploited, and that translates into fewer bulletins and fewer patches required.”

“Windows Nano Server represents the future of Windows: a future where there is clean break from the necessities to support past applications and legacy code, a future where Windows can work remotely in a very lightweight, scalable, supportable way,” he says.