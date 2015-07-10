The American workplace and the personal device revolution

We're all familiar with the idea of BYOD and allowing employees to use their own devices for work. But how much impact is it having out in the real world workplace?

Workspace as a service provider Workspot has produced an infographic based on a survey of 500 US workers sheds some interesting light on things. High numbers of Americans are using their own devices for work, with 64 per cent admitting that they sometimes do so. Those that do use their own devices do so for between 10 and 30 per cent of the work day.

The breakdown of devices is interesting since it doesn't reflect system popularity in the wider world. 40.4 per cent are using iPhones for work compared with only 17.2 per cent using Android phones, 28.3 per cent use their own laptops.

When asked where they use their devices for work, most (74 per cent) do so in the car, 52 per cent in the kitchen and 41 per cent in bed - which seems to confirm all of those working from home stereotypes.

As to what they do, 56 per cent access their work email and 33 per cent make work related phone calls. However, only 4.2 per cent access work applications and 5.6 per cent access calendar appointments which suggests that the BYOD revolution still has some way to go.

You can see the full infographic below.

Photo credit: Alessandro Colle/Shutterstock