Apple plotting biggest ever production run for iPhone 6S

Apple believes that its iPhone 6S models (as they're likely to be called) will be the company's biggest success ever, and is planning its biggest ever initial production run as a result.

Sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal (as spotted by the Hindustan Times) said that suppliers over in the Far East have been asked to make no less than 85 million to 90 million units of both the standard size 4.7in iPhone and the 5.5in phablet. And that production has already begun – or at least some components for the handset are already being produced in large quantities.

Last year, the launch of the iPhone 6 and its phablet partner saw a production run of around 70 to 80 million. The new screen sizes were the big selling point then, whereas this time round, it will be the Force Touch technology in the display (which allows for different strength presses on the screen to register different functions in the UI).

Force Touch is still only a rumour, mind you, and it was something else the Wall Street Journal mentioned – but it has been cited by a number of sources now, so seems very likely to be destined for an outing this year.

Foxconn has already been recruiting staff for the big production drive, and mass production of the new iPhones is expected to start in August.

As well as the new Force Touch display, the next gen iPhone will see much beefed up cameras front and back, with a 12 megapixel main snapper – and some new tech which could possibly perform things like the automatic correction of tilt and perspective distortion.

Apple knows it has to catch up with Samsung and the Galaxy S6's much lauded camera.