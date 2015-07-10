BlackBerry registered AndroidSecure.com domain

There have been rumours spreading around that the Canadian smartphone makers BlackBerry are looking to release a couple of Android-powered devices, and they're now adding fuel to that fire by acquiring a couple of interesting domain names.

As TechTimes wrote in a report yesterday, BlackBerry Limited purchased AndroidSecured.com and AndroidSecured.net domains.

Navigating to the .com domain redirects the visitor to el.blackberry.com/googleandroid, with the page titled BlackBerry. The .net domain was offline at the time of writing.

The media speculate that these domains might be used for the promotion of Android-powered BlackBerry devices, which should see the light of day before the end of the year. Since the company's focus is on privacy and security, it would make perfect sense to purchase these domains in that respect.

There are two handsets running on Android that are expected to launch in the future. They are expected to have the famed physical QWERTY keyboard, Android navigation buttons and the BlackBerry logo. One of the devices is codenamed BlackBerry Venice, and is slated to be an AT&T carrier phone.

Venice could sport a 5.4-inch quad-HD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, 16 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor.

The second device is codenamed BlackBerry Prague, and is scheduled for a release soon, in August. Unlike the Venice, Prague won't be a high-end device, and more likely a budget phone.

BlackBerry has also placed efforts into reviving its OS, by adding compatibility with Android apps. fter launching the BlackBerry 10 OS, it became much easier for users to install Android apps on their BlackBerry devices.

BlackBerry is yet to comment, or confirm the acquisition of these domains.