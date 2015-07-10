Daily deal: Save £30 on a Nokia Lumia 630 Smartphone

It's an exciting day for tennis fans, as today British hope Andy Murray will take on Swiss great Roger Federer for a place in the Wimbledon final.

Today's daily deal features a Nokia Lumia 630 smartphone, which can be yours for just £66.99, saving you £29.03 off the original price.

Boasting a beautiful, 4.5-inch display and built with a quad core processor, the Lumia 630 moves at blazing fast speeds for a superior experience at an affordable price.

The IPS LCD display boasts a 854 x 480 pixel resolution with a 221 pixel density, which is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor. Other key specifications include 512MB of RAM with 8GB of expandable memory, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 1,830 mAh battery.

Photos, videos and files can be synced with OneDrive, meaning they can be accessed anywhere with 7GB of free cloud storage to play with.

To get this deal on a Nokia Lumia 630 smartphone for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.