Facebook denies music streaming service rumour

There were two reports that Facebook was interested in launching their own music streaming service. But the social network king confirms that it is not happening.

The first report from TechnoBuffalo claimed that Facebook has been speaking with several music labels that include Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group.

Another report claims that at one point, Facebook was trying to take on YouTube with a music video service. It may sound vague, but considering the fact that Facebook has been putting in a lot of effort to promote their video content, the report seems plausible.

We believe that since the company was talking with music labels, they have at least some sort of interest in offering music services, right?

Inspite of all the reports, in an interview with The Verge, Facebook said that there are no such projects. A spokesperson said “We have no plans to go into music streaming.”

To a certain extent, Facebook's denial could be seen as a tactic to hide their true intentions from competitors. But as of now, the company is not planning to launch a music streaming service.