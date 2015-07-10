Facebook rolls out changes to the News Feed

Facebook has rolled out changes to the News Feed which give you more control, but also give the company more insights on your interests.

These changes will start rolling out on July 10 first on Apple devices, and later on Androids and the web.

Facebook's product manager Jacob Frantz said these tools “actively shape and improve the experience”.

In short, the new tools allow users to prioritize stories, friends and pages. “You can now select which friends and Pages you would like to see at the top of your News Feed”, the social media giants write in a news post.

Within News Feed Preferences, tap on a friend’s profile picture to see their posts first. You will then see any new stories they’ve shared since your last visit to Facebook at the top of News Feed, with a star in the top right of their post so you know why they’re at the top. You can scroll down to see the rest of your News Feed normally.

Facebook also made sure discovering new pages you might find of interest is easy. “Based on the types of Pages you’ve liked in the past, you can discover new Pages in order to get more of the stories you care about.”

Unfollowing people is also made easier.

To get to News Feed Preferences, tap More in the bottom right hand corner of your mobile app. News Feed Preferences are located under Settings.

Before this update, Facebook’s News Feed chose stories based on complex algorithms which paid attention to what you liked, shared, commented and how long you stuck around on a particular story.

The algorithm was kept secret to avoid abuse by people and pages wanting to cheat their way to a bigger audience. But now, the complex algorithm will be replaced by you – you will tell Facebook exactly who you like, what you like reading and what you want to avoid.