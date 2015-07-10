Google utilises AI to filter spam as it launches Gmail Postmaster Tools

Just as it promised earlier, Google has started using artificial intelligence to make sure those annoying spam messages don't reach your precious inbox.

The machine learns from everyone who presses the “Report Spam” and “Not Spam” buttons, and uses that knowledge for future reference. The same technology is now developed for Google Search and Google Now to make the spam filter “smarter in a number of ways”.

The artificial intelligence is designed to "detect and block the especially sneaky spam -- the kind that could actually pass for wanted mail," according to the company.

Perhaps the most important part of all is the email impersonation. Gmail is now particularly good at figuring out whether a message actually came from its sender, and keep bogus email at bay.

Google is also working on the Gmail Postmaster Tools, aimed as mass senders. Those companies, such as banks or airlines, will have insights on how often people mark their newsletters and notifications as spam.

“Gmail users get lots of important email from companies like banks and airlines—from monthly statements to ticket receipts—but sometimes these wanted messages are mistakenly classified as spam. When this happens, you might have to wade through your spam folder to find that one important email (yuck!). We can help senders to do better, so today we’re launching the Gmail Postmaster Tools,” the company said in a blog post.

Google wants to make Gmail the email service with no spam in your inbox, and no “proper” emails in your spam inbox.

It’s on a good path, as currently less than 0.1 per cent of email in the average Gmail inbox is spam, and the amount of wanted mail landing in the spam folder is even lower, at under 0.05 per cent. At least, that’s what Google says.