How to install iOS 9 beta on your Apple device

It's been a couple of hours since Apple released its iOS 9 public beta into the wild, and I’m here to tell you how to install it and give those new features a try.

Before we go any further there are a couple of warnings I must issue, just so what you’re aware of what you’re stepping into.

This is a beta version, meaning many features might not work properly. The entire OS might still be buggy and slow, as betas are generally used to test the product before the actual release.

The full release is expected in autumn of 2015.

The second warning is to use a secondary device to test this. You really shouldn’t be testing an unfinished OS on your primary Apple device. In case you only have one Apple device, then at least back it up before proceeding. Either on iTunes or the iCloud, make sure to save all your contacts, photos, videos and whatever other data you might have.

Now we can proceed to the actual tutorial:

It would be best to do this on a device you plan on installing the iOS on, as it is the easiest way.

First of all, you need to sign up for the beta program. You can do that by visiting this page and pressing the Sign up button. You will be asked for your Apple ID, so make sure you have one before proceeding.

From there, go to the “Getting Started” section and press the “enroll your iOS device” button.

Hit “Download profile”, and you’ll be prompted to install the beta. After that, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Good luck!