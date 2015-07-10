How to watch the 2015 Wimbledon Final

This year’s Wimbledon championships are drawing to a close and, at the time of writing of least, Andy Murray still has a chance of winning his second title at the All England Club.

Fortunately there are a wide variety of ways for you to watch Murray, Federer, Djokovic or the less-fancied Richard Gasquet pick up the trophy, whether that’s live of through a catch-up service.

If you have a TV licence you can watch the Wimbledon final as it happens on BBC 1, with coverage starting at one o’clock Sunday, or through the broadcaster’s iPlayer service online. iPlayer is also the place for go if you miss the men’s final and want to watch it later via your PC, smartphone or tablet.

Away from the men’s competition, the women’s final between Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza is due to begin at one on Saturday and should provide an enthralling contest. Although Williams is the hot favourite and looking to complete the so-called “Serena Slam,” Muguruza has played well throughout the championships and beat Williams in the 2014 French Open second round.

There’s also British interest in the men’s doubles final, where Jamie Murray and partner John Peers will go up against Jean-Julien Roger and Romania’s Horia Tecau, also on Saturday. Jamie Murray has previously won the mixed doubles trophy at Wimbledon, back in 2007, but has never won the men's title.

If you are watching the climax of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament on your smartphone, remember that a Wi-Fi connection is likely to offer the best results, unless 3G or 4G coverage is particularly strong in your area. It’s also worth noting that video streaming uses a lot of data, so be careful you don’t go over your monthly allowance.