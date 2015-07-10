Lizard Squad attacks Planetside 2, H1Z1 and other Daybreak games

Following news that Julius “Zeekill” Kivimaki will face a two year suspension, Daybreak Games has been attacked by Lizard Squad, with H1Z1 and Planetside 2 both knocked offline for several hours.

The reasoning behind the attack involves Daybreak Games CEO John Smedley, who was one of Kivimaki’s focus targets. The hacker reportedly took down Smedley’s plane with a bomb threat, desecrated his father’s gravestone online, had family members attacked, swatted his house several times and submitted false credit applications.

The news of a two year sentence irked Smedley, who claimed that even though Kivimaki is only 17 years old he is still a major threat and should be locked away.

Lizard Squad, in retaliation, took down both of Daybreak Games’ biggest titles. Smedley and Lizard Squad both confirmed the attack on Twitter, with Smedley claiming it was a “minor DDoS” and the game should be back up in a few hours.

https://twitter.com/j_smedley/status/619255048841760768

https://twitter.com/LizardLands/status/619253044207718401

It has been a few months since Lizard Squad actively attacked the gaming community. Several key members have been taken in by the UK and European police for questioning, but Kivimaki was the first known associate of Lizard Squad to face a sentence.

There are still no numbers for the members of Lizard Squad, meaning it could be a small group of people or a large collective similar to Anonymous. It seems like the former, given the scale of the attacks tends to be a few hours, which is not that hard to administer.

Kivimaki may face harsher charges in the next few months, as more reports are filed on his wrongdoings. The original sentence was for 55,000 computer hacks, but Smedley’s evidence against Kivimaki may force Finland to reevaluate and dish a harsher sentence.